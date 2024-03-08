DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, today reviewed the progress of a housing project being developed for citizens in Al Khawaneej 2.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that ensuring the familial stability of citizens, providing them with decent living conditions and enhancing their well-being are among the top priorities of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “The housing programme for citizens is under my direct supervision, and we aim to establish unique residential communities designed to bring comfort and happiness to Emirati families,” His Highness said.

Richly adorned with vast green spaces and open expanses, the project ensures residents can move around safely and conveniently without relying on vehicles. The area's design features visually appealing entrances, shaded pathways adorned with trees, and a variety of public amenities to enrich community life. Furthermore, the project seeks to enhance surrounding roads, intersections, and pedestrian crossings, promoting seamless traffic flow and improving accessibility to neighbouring districts.

Model of Residential Villas

On his arrival at the site of the project in Al Khawaneej 2, H.H. was welcomed by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, and Omar Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

During the tour, H.H. was briefed on the project's development, currently at 47% completion, with full completion expected by December this year. The project features 1,050 diverse residential units, including 128 single villas, 410 duplex villas, and 512 townhouse villas. The project also features a commercial and service centre, dedicated pedestrian and cycling paths, playgrounds, a park, and a nursery.

H.H. inspected three residential villa models, which stood out for their efficient use of space, seamlessly integrating interior and exterior layouts to cater to the requirements of Emirati families. The single villas span an area of 7,000 square feet with a built-up area of 5,080 square feet, featuring five bedrooms. The duplex villas sit on 5,000 square feet of land, with a construction area of 4,490 square feet, also housing five bedrooms. Meanwhile, the area of townhouse villas varies between 4,000 to 5,000 square feet, with a built-up area of 3,943 square feet, comprising four bedrooms. His Highness also toured the facilities of the housing project and was briefed about the distribution of the residential villas, amenities, services, and more.

Citizens' Well-Being

Omar Bu Shehab said: “Al Khawaneej 2 housing project reflects our leadership's commitment to enhancing the well-being of citizens and developing an all-inclusive residential environment that fulfils all their needs and ensures their comfort and safety.”

“The project is part of a series of initiatives undertaken by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment to address the projected housing needs of citizens. It is being designed according to the highest urban planning standards, reflecting our commitment to improving the quality of life and ensuring the comfort of citizens for the next 20 years,” Bu Shehab added.

Projects Underway

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is in the process of delivering five key housing projects that address the immediate and long-term requirements of citizens. With a completion timeline set for 2025, these projects are set to benefit over 2,200 Emirati families. In addition to the project in Al Khawaneej 2, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is rolling out a housing project in Hatta featuring 100 units, and is undertaking further developments in Al Aweer, Wadi Al Amardi, and Oud Al Muteena.

Land Stock Sustainability

In line with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the citizens’ housing strategy aims to meet the housing demands for the next 20 years. This approach involves careful allocation and planning of the emirate's available land to ensure the sustainability of the land stock in accordance with set guidelines and criteria. Additionally, the strategy includes diversifying residential unit options and upgrading living conditions in housing areas for citizens by incorporating green areas, shopping centres, and leisure facilities.

Comprehensive Vision

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's strategic vision for citizen housing focuses on sustainable development and prioritises well-being and living standards. Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, this initiative aims to enhance Dubai’s position as a global leader in the housing sector. His Highness had launched a substantial housing initiative, allocating an unprecedented AED65 billion over the next 20 years to enhance the living standards of Dubai's citizens.

Al Warqa Project

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment completed the Al Warqa 4 Housing Development Project in 2023. The project included 136 residential villas spread across 728,510 square feet. The villas were designed to seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living spaces, customised to accommodate the unique requirements of Emirati families. They were crafted in diverse architectural styles to cater to the diverse preferences of citizens.

The residential villas in Al Warqa 4 feature diverse external facades. Each villa comprises two floors - ground and first - with paved and landscaped outdoor areas. The ground floor of each villa includes a family lounge and a majlis with a separate entrance, along with a kitchen, maid's room, laundry room, and a guest room. The first floor consists of four bedrooms, each with its own facilities.