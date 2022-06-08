SHARJAH - Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said that Sharjah's real estate sector is seeing considerable growth, thanks to the great support shown by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Shamsi noted that the first quarter of 2022 saw transactions worth over AED6 billion, which is a good indicator of business returns. He added that projections indicate this activity to continue at the same pace, which would ensure the sector’s stability.

"We see this as an indicator of a recovery from crises, due to the economic incentives launched by the federal and local governments," he stressed, affirming that the emirate is currently witnessing the launch of related commercial, industrial and residential projects in various cities.

Asked about the locations of these projects, he explained that residential and commercial regions in the emirate are the most attractive, most notably Muwailih, Al Khan and Rawdat Al Kurt on Khor Fakkan Road, and Al Majaz 3 and Al-Sajaa, as well as Al Tayeb 2 in the Central Region, Al Haray in Khor Fakkan, and Kalbaa in the Eastern Region, with investors from 56 nationalities having invested in the emirate over the past year.

Al Shamsi also highlighted the importance of the Acres real estate exhibition, which the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department organises annually in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), to attract investors and showcase the potential of Sharjah's real estate sector.

Al Shamsi said there are 345 real estate offices in the emirate. The department has launched several smart digital services to serve real estate investors and developers in Sharjah, which utilise the latest tech solutions, including the E-Developer online platform.