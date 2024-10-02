H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, highlighted the significance of digital projects and the need to enhance service levels through efficient, high-quality platforms that ensure ease of use and quick access to proactive and real-time services. These initiatives aim to improve the customer experience and provide a secure digital environment that keeps pace with rapid technological and AI advancements.

He made this statement during a review of updates on the Integrated Real Estate Services Platform project, attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, at the Ruler's Office.

Set for an initial launch in December this year, the platform will create a comprehensive ecosystem with service packages such as a "Transactions Package" for sales, purchases, rentals, financing, and mortgages, and a "Post-Transactions Package" for services like rental dispute resolution and linking properties with service providers. It will also support business owners, including developers, by facilitating licensing and providing informational guides.

Sheikh Sultan underscored the importance of accelerating government efforts to implement qualitative shifts in response to modern technology and ensuring the sustainability of the services provided by the emirate to citizens, residents, investors, and visitors alike.

Attendees were briefed on the Integrated Real Estate Services Platform project, designed to offer a centralised digital platform for real estate services in Sharjah. The platform will enable relevant entities to provide their services through a single portal, thereby contributing to reliable and accurate real estate information for decision-makers and users.

The platform aims to unify and connect systems, creating a comprehensive technical environment rich in information. It will enhance the accuracy of real estate data by offering a holistic view of the market and govern real estate procedures to ensure the project's objectives are met. Furthermore, the platform will improve the digital experience for users in the real estate sector.

The project will address the needs of users by providing market-driven services, contributing to an improved quality of life and greater peace of mind. The platform will offer transparency, seamless experiences, and high-quality services, connecting all stakeholders, including international investors.