SHARJAH: Sharjah developer Arada has finished the second and third phases at Masaar, the forested megaproject based in the Suyoh district of Sharjah. All 986 homes in the Kaya and Robinia districts have now begun the handover process as one of the UAE’s most exciting new master communities reaches the 50 percent completion mark.

Villas and townhouses in Kaya and Robinia range from two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom Forest Villas, all of which are equipped with smart home features and located next to Masaar’s signature feature, a lushly landscaped and walkable ‘green spine’ containing 70,000 trees.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “Masaar continues to capture the public imagination with its unique forest landscaping and nature-inspired design. With the community now half complete, we are redoubling our efforts to complete the entire masterplan by the end of 2026.”

Masaar consists of 3,000 villas and townhouses over a 19 million square foot master plan, all set in six gated districts linked by the green spine. Construction on the remaining three phases of Masaar is currently under way.