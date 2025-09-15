Egypt - Sckylers Developments has officially entered Egypt’s real estate market with the launch of its first project, OC, a mixed-use development in East Cairo that marks the start of a broader expansion strategy.

The announcement was made during a high-profile ceremony where Sckylers’ CEO, Hussein Mohamed, revealed that OC occupies a prime location on Plot No. (1) on Suez Road in New Cairo. The project spans 16,339 sqm, with a built-up area of 57,000 sqm, featuring five buildings and dedicating 60% of the site to open spaces.

The development integrates administrative, medical, commercial, and entertainment components, creating a modern environment that blends workspaces with shopping and leisure experiences.

Mohamed noted that Sckylers brings over 25 years of expertise in real estate development, having delivered more than 2,500 units to date with a customer retention rate exceeding 40%. He emphasised that investment in administrative, commercial, and entertainment projects will be a key driver of growth in Egypt’s real estate sector, citing strong demand for high-return assets, particularly in East Cairo.

“East Cairo is witnessing rapid infrastructure development, rising population density, and growing appetite for modern lifestyles. OC will address this demand while offering investors sustainable long-term value,” Mohamed said.

Mohamed Abdel Fattah, Chief Commercial Officer at Sckylers, added that OC is designed to become the leading commercial and cultural destination in East Cairo, supported by exceptional execution and operational standards. He also noted the company’s partnership with AXA Insurance, which will provide clients with comprehensive protection against non-payment risks.

On the architectural side, Makhlouf Emad, Chairperson of MEMAKAIA Engineering Consultancy, explained that the design reflects a modern aesthetic while ensuring efficient space utilisation and a distinctive exterior identity.

