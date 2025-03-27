Red Sea Residences, a part of leading integrated Saudi real estate developer Red Sea Global (RSG), has revealed the next three developments available to purchase at The Red Sea destination.

Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Jumeirah Residences and Miraval Residences offer a blend of sophisticated living, world-class architectural design, and the highest standards of hospitality, said the developer in a statement.

Part of RSG, Red Sea Residences follows the same responsible development ethos and promises its residents that the environment surrounding their homes will always be protected as a priority.

As well as benefiting the natural flora and fauna, it also means residents’ sea views and access to beaches are safeguarded and residential property values are never compromised, it stated.

Unveiling the new offerings, Nick King, the Group Chief Development Officer of RSG, said: "We are proud to expand the Red Sea Residences branded offering with the addition of Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Jumeirah and Miraval. These developments reflect our vision for creating world-class communities that offer not just a place to live, but an island lifestyle that brings together nature, vibrancy and luxury."

"As the owner of the land, the master planner and the developer, we are in control of the full development of our residential properties and the surrounding area," he stated.

"This means we can ensure the environment is protected, the built product meets our high expectations, and that no future developments take place that could jeopardize the value, or our residents’ enjoyment, of their homes," he added.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence

Surrounded by crystal-clear water and soft white sand, the 21 super prime villas at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, are nestled in one of the most pristine and exclusive locations within The Red Sea.

Located on Ummahat Island almost 26km from the mainland, it is only accessible by chartered boat or seaplane making it one of the most exclusive resorts in the world., said RSG in its statement.

Since Nujuma opened less than one year ago, several villas have been snapped up by eager guests even before reaching the open market. New residents can expect to be similarly charmed by the signature Ritz-Carlton experience of refined elegance supported by world-class amenities and services in a breath-taking natural environment.

Jumeirah Residences

Located on Shura Island, Jumeirah Residences offers 32 waterfront homes ranging from one to four bedrooms. Designed by Champalimaud, the interiors reflect Jumeirah’s commitment to craftsmanship and serene elegance, blending contemporary design with the natural beauty of the surroundings.

As Jumeirah’s first coastal resort in Saudi Arabia, each beachfront home features a private infinity pool, spacious terraces, and panoramic views of the Red Sea. With a focus on privacy and a strong connection to nature, the residences offer a refined sensory retreat.

Residents enjoy access to a range of curated resort amenities, including elevated dining destinations, padel courts, and an adults-only pool with cabanas.

A landscaped sun terrace offers uninterrupted views, with all facilities thoughtfully positioned along the hilltop for both privacy and ease of access, said the developer.

Nestled within the resort, Talise Spa is a space for self-discovery, where each moment invites guests to reconnect with themselves, discovering their full potential, and explore a deeper sense of inner balance and harmony. Alongside its restorative treatments, Talise also includes a fully equipped fitness center, offering a holistic approach to wellbeing.

Rooted in Jumeirah’s cultural richness and spirit of hospitality, these residences offer a secluded setting where connections are nurtured and life is lived with intention – a true reflection of Jumeirah as a Global Majlis of Culture and Connection, it stated.

Miraval Residences

Miraval Residences encompasses 20 homes designed for holistic living, with a dedicated focus on wellness and living life in balance. Each villa has an external private wellbeing area with uninterrupted sea views.

With pioneering activities, transformative mindfulness experiences, exclusive spa treatments, nourishing cuisine, and access to world-class wellness specialists, Miraval empowers guests and residents to live their best life—whatever that uniquely means to them.

Facilities include Miraval Life in Balance Spa, the largest spa on the island, with 37 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms offering Naga Thai massages, sensory aquatic experience, hydrotherapy and salt inhalation, as well as relaxation areas, a salon, and an expansive fitness center.

This is Miraval’s first resort outside of the US and it sits around a beautiful sandy bay with mangrove forests stretching out into the sea.

With architecture by Foster + Partners, the beach villas rest on the shore as lightly and naturally as driftwood.

The collection of one- to four-bedroom Miraval Residences offers a private sanctuary for those seeking a rejuvenating retreat within the vibrant Shura Island community — complete with daily access to wellbeing activities designed to foster self-care, balance, and mindful living, said RSG in its statement.

These new developments are part of RSG's growing collection of branded and unbranded luxury residential offerings that complement its world-class resorts, it stated.

Every residence built by RSG follows its responsible development approach. Both The Red Sea and Amaala are powered by 100% renewable energy, including the residences.

Added to this, the destinations are going beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on the environment.

By 2040 RSG plans to achieve a 30% net conservation benefit for local ecosystems. This will be accomplished by enhancing biologically diverse habitats such as mangroves, seagrass, corals, and land vegetation, promoting biodiversity while contributing to carbon sequestration.

The Red Sea destination, which is rapidly becoming one of the world’s most sought-after locations, has been welcoming guests since 2023 and now has five hotels open.

The dedicated international airport, Red Sea International, means residents always have quick and easy access to their homes. RSG is on track to complete all 16 hotels that make up Phase One of The Red Sea in 2025.-TradeArabia News Service

