Dar Al Arkan, a leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled the W Residences Dubai – Downtown, a key development featuring 384 exclusive units that offer hotel-inspired living in the bustling heart of Dubai.

The AED1 billion ($272 million) project marks the first standalone residences in the world under the iconic lifestyle W Hotels brand, said a statement from Dar Al Arkan.

W Residences Dubai – Downtown, which will be managed by Marriott International is situated in the prestigious Downtown Dubai with uninterrupted, spectacular views of Burj Khalifa, the tallest man-made structure in the world, The Dubai Fountain, Dubai Opera and Old Town Dubai.

The tower is in close proximity to the many premium and world-famous lifestyle destinations that the city has to offer.

Stepping away from the action-packed city, residents enter their own oasis of exclusivity and private space with beautifully crafted interiors, exquisite finishes, the finest services and exceptional amenities. Each residence has a unique design and purposeful layout that ensures each home is spacious, elegant and appeals to the needs of discerning clientele.

Construction of The W Residences Dubai - Downtown is currently underway and is estimated to be completed by December 2025.

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: "Our experience in delivering high-end co-branded homes with global brands like Elie Saab, Versace, Roberto Cavalli, Pagani and Missoni puts us in a unique position to always bring the best, most desirable residential spaces to our customers."

"The W Residences Dubai – Downtown sets a new standard for extraordinary hotel living in the heart of a bustling city like Dubai catering to clientele who like to be close to the action but have their own luxurious private space close by. The Residences’ architecture, interiors and amenities is a truly what makes it a distinct, stand out tower in the midst of many other high-rises. This our third project in the Downtown Dubai area and I believe it’s a unique and fulfilling location to own your dream home," he noted.

Jaidev Menezes, Marriott International VP (Mixed-Use Development) for Europe, Middle East & Africa, said: "We are delighted to work with Dar Al Arkan to launch this residential development under the W brand. With its vibrant design and impeccable service, W Residences Dubai - Downtown will be a great fit in Dubai’s iconic Downtown district."

The architecturally-stunning tower consists of a limited number of 384 exclusive, high-end residences with state-of-the-art appliances and fittings to compliment the exquisite interiors and give residents modern, functional, and elegantly appointed homes. Additionally, short terms rentals are prohibited to preserve the tower’s standards, ensure greater comfort and exclusivity, and maintain a higher property valuation.

