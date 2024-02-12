Saudi Arabia - Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Holding, has announced a strategic partnership deal with Leonardo, an Italian cyber and security solutions provider, that will see the two develop and build a comprehensive and integrated cyber-physical security solutions for the upcoming Forbes International Tower.

A futuristic, lifecycle net negative carbon commercial tower, Forbes International is being planned by Magnom Properties in major regional markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

Announcing the key partnership at the World Defence Show 2024 in Riyadh, Magnom Properties said it will help develop and build a comprehensive and integrated cyber-physical security solutions for the upcoming Forbes International Tower, a futuristic, lifecycle net negative carbon commercial tower planned in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

The partnership builds on Magnom Properties’ commitment to strengthen the resilience of its strategic assets and ensure the security of its digital and physical ecosystems to keep people, facilities and sensitive user and corporate data safe.

Leveraging Leonardo’s expertise in the design and delivery of tailored, intelligent solutions, Magnom will draw on the strengths of machine learning models and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address cyber security concerns and undertake de-risking strategies to boost operational efficiencies of the Forbes International Tower.

Under its ‘security-first’ approach, Leonardo will deliver 24/7 monitoring services to ensure 100% secure solutions across the physical and digital domains of the zero-carbon tower.

Osman Ibrahim, the CEO of Rawabi Holding and Vice Chairman of Magnom Properties, said: "The futuristic Forbes International Tower is testimony to our ambitious vision to build a smart, sustainable, technology-driven modern construction that will empower people to lead more fulfilling lives."

"Our partnership with Leonardo will further enable us to offer state-of-the-art technological innovations designed to enhance the security of strategic data as well as the physical structure and offer residents futuristic solutions tailor made for the world’s most future-ready tower. All this also aligns with our core mission to achieve the Kingdom’s 2030 vision through tactical collaborations and streamlined operations," he stated.

Leonardo, a leading global player at the forefront of the aerospace, defence and security verticals, is recognised worldwide for its integrated high-tech solutions that support both military requirements and civil applications.

Having implemented site-specific security solutions for critical public and private infrastructure across 46 countries, Leonardo’s partnership with Magnom Properties marks the first commercial tower to be equipped with the company’s advanced integrated solutions that offer a holistic approach to security.

On the deal, Magnom Properties CEO Maged Marie said: "As a futuristic, high-performance building, the Forbes International Tower aims to deliver highly reliable and secure next-generation solutions to enhance cybersecurity, improve operational efficiencies, and ensure business continuity."

"The new partnership allows us to integrate Leonardo’s leading technology portfolio into every aspect of operations to offer the first line of defence across the Tower’s physical and digital infrastructures, applications, and services. Artificial Intelligence and trailblazing autonomous solutions will further help the Forbes International Tower meet real-time security needs and respond to some of the most complex challenges of modern times," he added.

Luca Merando, Middle East Area Manager - Cyber & Security Solutions Division, Leonardo, said: "Tech security is an integral aspect of every futuristic building’s DNA. With Forbes International Tower, we are happy to come onboard to deliver a resilient digital security system that will be the first defence against any physical or cyber threats. At Leonardo we believe in a predictive and proactive approach to protect strategic data and assets."

"With the aid of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and supercomputing techniques, among other operatives, we have built a potent mechanism to ensure the building’s technical and physical ecosystem remain uncompromised," he added.

