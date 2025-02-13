Saudi Arabia had inked contracts worth SAR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in January and now plans to award more than 25 new projects later this month, according to a report by Saudi Contractors’ Authority (SCA).

And out of this, nearly half of them cover infrastructure, housing and industry, stated SCA in its report which was published this week in its online Muqawil (contractor) bulletin.

Most of the projects being awarded this month will come from Saudi Electricity Company, the National Housing Company, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and NEOM, it said.

The SCA report showed construction accounted for more than half the value of projects awarded in January, standing at around SAR3.7 billion ($1 billion) followed by water and energy contracts worth SAR1.45 billion and industry in third place with a value of SAR1.36 billion ($362 million).

As per the report, Saudi capital Riyadh had the lion’s share of the projects in January to the tune of around SAR4.8 billion ($1.28 billion).-TradeArabia News Service

