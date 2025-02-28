Saudi Arabia - “Ajdan Real Estate Development Company” announced the launch of its luxury residential project, "Raseen Rejan Hills, which Ajdan is developing in the Khuzam destination in partnership with NHC within the "Rejan Hills" compound. “Ajdan” is creating the first-of-its-kind project in alliance with "Retal Urban Development Company." It will be a new, high-quality residential destination that meets the aspirations of Saudi families.



The "Raseen Rejan Hills" is considered the latest luxury residential project launched by “Ajdan Real Estate Development Company”. It is characterized by a modern design that combines luxury and sustainability. The project includes 246 diverse residential units, including luxury villas designed with the highest quality-of-life standards.



The "Raseen Rejan Hills" project includes 3 diverse architectural models of residential units, with land areas ranging from 250 to 350 square meters. All of them are characterized by a modern engineering design that enhances comfort. Spacious interior spaces are equipped with the latest specifications, including kitchens, air conditioning systems, elevators, and smart solutions that meet the requirements of modern life for Saudi families.



The project provides its residents with exceptional living experience in a marvelous natural environment. It is distinctive because of its integrated facilities that enhance the luxurious lifestyle. It includes a dedicated area for children, a celebration hall, a sports club, private swimming pools for men and women, recreational facilities, mosque and service centers, and ample green spaces. The project also enjoys a strategic location next to the second largest park in the Kingdom, "Khuzam Park", to enhance the luxurious and sustainable lifestyle.



Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Otaibi, CEO of Ajdan Real Estate Development Company, stated about the project,: “We are proud to launch the “Raseen Rejan Hills” project, which represents a qualitative addition to the luxury real estate market in the Kingdom. We are confident that this project will achieve great success, given its unique design, strategic location, and integrated facilities and services.”



He added: “Through the Raseen Rejan Hills project, we seek to provide an exceptional residential experience that combines luxury and nature in an integrated residential community that meets customers' aspirations and contributes to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to improve the quality of life.”



Al Otaibi stressed that Ajdan is working on developing several residential and commercial projects in various regions of Saudi Arabia, including the “Raseen SEDRA” project in partnership with Roshn within the SEDRA community, north of Riyadh and the “Infinity” multi-use project, which offers luxury residential units and the latest address for luxury in Khobar, in addition to the “Darah Residential” projects that aim to build vibrant communities in various regions of the Kingdom.



“Ajdan Real Estate Development Company” affirms its commitment to the highest quality standards in all its projects, which include residential, commercial, hospitality, and entertainment projects. The company aims to meet the needs of various segments of society, as well as to contribute to enhancing the quality of life, and support the real estate development sector in the Kingdom.

