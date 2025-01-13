UAE – Samana Developers, which has a portfolio of AED 16 billion, has inaugurated a new office in Abu Dhabi amid increasing demand for premium real estate, according to a press release.

Located on the ground floor of Al Falah Tower, the new office aims to enhance service offerings to brokers and real estate investors.

It will house more than 40 property consultants and experts, serving the company’s Abu Dhabi clients, who currently account for 20% of sales.

The office will also offer on-site support and provide access to the latest project information, allowing potential buyers to explore projects through detailed visualisations.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, commented: "With Dubai's primary real estate market hitting record highs, surpassing 180,900 transactions and achieving a remarkable AED 552.10 billion in sales value, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new Abu Dhabi office."

Samana Developers recently boosted its global operations by teaming up with designer Elie Saab on a novel luxury venture, Samana Ocean Views Interior by Elie Saab in the Maldives. This project covers more than 507,651 square feet and is valued at AED 2.20 billion.

