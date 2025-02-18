UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the sales launch for its new landmark, Burj Azizi, which is set to become the world’s second tallest tower standing at 725m high.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the 131+ storey building will offer an exquisite mix of residential, hotel, retail and entertainment spaces, said Azizi in a statement.

The residential section will include luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, while an ultra luxury mall, home to most high-end fashion brands, will occupy the retail section.

For every 20 floors of residences, a dedicated amenity floor is planned, consisting of swimming pools with sauna and steam room, a fully fitted gym and yoga center, a spa, a games room including billiard, chess and ping-pong, a business center, a kids’ play area, a cinema, a restaurant and coffee shop, and a supermarket, it stated.

Moving up, the luxury apartments will be topped by ultra luxury penthouses, ranging from one to five-bedroom units and enjoying exclusive access to all amenities. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and the penthouse units, said the developer.

The project, seen as a historic milestone for Azizi, will be unveiled today (February 18) at a glittering ceremony in the Coca Cola Arena, Dubai, featuring a major performance by American superstar Jennifer Lopez.

It is likely to be attended by over 15,000 guests from different walks of life, including government officials, investors and business leaders and diplomats.

The unveiling will be followed by the formal global sales launch set for tomorrow (February 19), in several major cities around the world, including Dubai (Conrad Hotel), Hong Kong (The Peninsula), London (The Dorchester), Mumbai (JW Marriott Juhu), Singapore (Marina Bay Sands), Sydney (Four Seasons Hotel) and Tokyo (Palace Hotel).

On the launch, Founder and Chairman Mirwais Azizi said: "In Dubai and cities around the world, new projects come up every day. But projects like Burj Azizi happen only once in a generation. I feel overjoyed today that we celebrate Burj Azizi’s journey from conceptualization to launch."

"Burj Azizi has been a dream of mine for many years. It has been a tough challenge, having taken much tireless work by experts from around the world. But I am happy to announce that the dream is now on the path to realization," he stated.

According to Azizi, the upcoming skyscraper will boast an all-suite seven-star hotel, inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French and Russian.

Once ready, it is set to become a major attraction that will take Dubai’s standards of luxury and opulence to new heights, said the developer.

The hotel will offer a new standard in comfort and hospitality, including culturally styled restaurants for each cultural theme. An authentic Emirati restaurant will be another key feature of the hotel. Moreover, the hotel will include a luxury ballroom and a beach club, it added.

