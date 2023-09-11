Egypt - Horizon Egypt Developments, a company owned by Sheikh Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman’s Ruler Court, has launched its first real estate project in Egypt, Saada New Cairo compound. The project will be built on 370 feddan in New Cairo, with an estimated investment of EGP 36bn. It consists of 1,300 villas, two five-star hotels, 250 serviced units, an international school, a world-class club, a clubhouse, and a commercial mall. The project also includes a commercial and administrative area of 2 kilometers on the Suez Road.

The company has opened reservations for the first phase of the project, which includes 282 villas, this month. The construction of the first phase has been completed, and the company has contracted with Saudi Abdulla Al-Mis’hal Contracting Company to carry out the rest of the development. The project is expected to be completed within 4 to 5 years.

Mohamed Tawfik, Managing Director of Horizon Egypt Developments, said that the company aims to provide an integrated project that meets the needs and expectations of the customers. He added that the project will feature brands entering the Egyptian market for the first time, and that negotiations are underway with major international companies to manage the hotels and the club. He also said that the project will have administrative buildings with ground height and five floors, and with sales spaces varying between commercial and administrative units.

Saada New Cairo is one of the most promising real estate projects in Egypt, as it offers a unique mix of luxury, comfort, and convenience. The project reflects the vision and expertise of Horizon Egypt Developments and its partners in the UAE.

