UAE-based lifestyle brand Rove Hotels is set to introduce its dynamic residential concept, Rove Home, in Dubai, that will boast 348 fully-furnished studios as well as one and two-bedroom apartments featuring contemporary finishes and smart home features.

Its first project in the city, Rove Home Downtown is located within the Burj Khalifa District and merges the UAE brand’s vibrant spirit with an enviable location and a playlist of amenities to create a unique living proposition at the heart of Dubai, said a statement from Rove Hotels.

Rove Home Downtown represents a significant milestone for the Rove brand, solidifying its stance in the residential property market and showcasing its commitment to offering practical, convenient, and comfortable living experiences.

Key consultants including architect Archcorp, landscape architect SCLA, interior design specialist Zebra, are working on the project along with Studio Feel which is doing the art work to infuse this new development with the brand’s unique look and feel and create captivating living spaces that blend aesthetics with functionality, it stated.

"We are thrilled to announce our first Rove Home residences project in Dubai. This new flagship location at the heart of Downtown Dubai represents an important step for the Rove brand and our commitment to create lifestyle living experiences that are as unique as our hotels," remarked its COO Paul Bridger.

According to him, the building will feature one of the highest ratios of amenities to living space in the Downtown Dubai area, designed to keep residents engaged from dusk to dawn.

"Facilities will include an outdoor infinity pool and a lap pool, co-working spaces, basketball and padel courts, a jogging track, a Rove café, a rooftop deck with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and more," he stated.

Partnering with IRTH, a distinguished real estate investment and development company, has been integral in shaping the success of this project, and their collaborative approach and dedication to excellence have established them as a trusted partner in the industry.

IRTH Managing Director Osman Celiker said: "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Rove and have the opportunity to bring the unique Rove Home concept to Dubai for the first time."

"Together, we are dedicated to redefining contemporary living by offering spaces that not only reflect the latest trends in design and technology but also prioritize comfort and convenience," he noted.

Bridger said Rove Home Downtown will be strategically located at the heart of Downtown Dubai, steps away from major attractions such as Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Opera, surrounded by boutique shops, fine-dining restaurants, entertainment venues, and other essential amenities.

The location is also well connected to the rest of the city, with easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, DIFC and Al Khail Road, he added.

