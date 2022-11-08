Saudi Arabia - Roshn, a national community developer fully owned company by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced the launch of sales of 2,171 residential units within the second phase of its landmark project, Sedra, in Riyadh.

The opening of sales for Sedra Phase Two follows the successful roll-out of the first phase, where brisk sales demonstrated the market vdemand for Roshn’s concept of integrated neighbourhoods packed with amenities that support a well-balanced, fulfilling lifestyle.

A leading national real estate developer bringing new, integrated modes of living to Saudi Arabia, Roshn said Sedra’s second phase reinforces its guiding principle of sustainability, bringing nature to the heart of the community - with pedestrian paths and slow mobility lanes on both sides.

Speaking at the official launch, Group CEO David Grover said: "We’re proud at Roshn to deliver products that contribute to better quality of life for the Saudi citizens. The launch of sales for the second phase of Sedra is a vital milestone in our journey to achieving our goal and contributing to the government efforts to increase homeownership in the Kingdom."

"As with all Roshn developments, residents of Sedra will benefit from a mix of features that is unique in the market, including a design that blends traditional forms with cutting-edge technology, a network of green and open spaces, a ‘living environment’ with pedestrian-friendly streets, and long-term maintenance and management frameworks," he stated.

The natural environment is further enriched by existing green areas, which is connected to a network of paths and green spaces, noted Grover.

"Homes in Sedra are also highly efficient, providing an average 18% reduction in energy costs compared to comparable unit types, as well as a 17% reduction in the cost of water," he added.

According to Grover, Roshn is on a continuous journey to expand across the kingdom, developing fully- integrated communities in nine cities including Riyadh, Makkah, The Eastern Province, and Asir.

It builds communities that are inspired by both Saudi heritage and the evolving ambitions of the Saudi people, he added.

