ROSHN Group, the leading multi-asset real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has announced a new release of residential units within its ALDANAH community located in the vibrant Dhahran city in the Eastern Province.

The new offering includes a variety of residential unit types - starting from premium villas, standard villas to duplexes - with modern designs that meet diverse needs and tastes, all within a community that offers integrated amenities and services, said ROSHN on its X handle.

A recently-launched development from ROSHN, the ALDANAH community offers an ideal modern living experience.

Upon completion, it will include more than 2,000 residential units along with key amenities including schools, shops and offices across 1.7 million sq m.

The project is located within close proximity to landmarks such as Al Khobar’s corniche (only 15 minutes away), Ithra (10 minutes away), The Avenues–Khobar mall and the upcoming Aramco Stadium – another prominent ROSHN initiative.