Discover the allure of Rixos Premium Alamein, the latest addition to Egypt’s Mediterranean coast. This exquisite resort combines elegance, ultimate comfort, and indulgence, inviting guests to embark on an unforgettable journey of luxury and leisure.

Rixos Premium Alamein comprises six towers housing 469 residences and 732 rooms and suites, each designed to capture natural light and breathtaking views.

Guests can luxuriate in the embrace of a pristine white sandy beach, set against the vibrant shades of blue in the sea, offering a reminiscent of the Egyptian Maldives. Additionally, guests can indulge in an array of water sports activities, for a fun-filled leisure experience.

Alternatively, guests can choose to immerse in a refreshing dip, in one of the resort’s indoor or outdoor pools, including the mesmerizing infinity pool, providing a serene retreat amidst the panoramic views of the breathtaking surroundings.

Guests will be delighted by the diverse dining experiences at Rixos Premium Alamein. Culinary delights await at the resort’s five à la carte restaurants and 10 bars, offering a delectable journey for the palate.

For those seeking ultimate relaxation, Rixos Premium Alamein’s Spa and Wellness Center offers exquisite massage treatments and exceptional rituals. Also, the Exclusive Sport Club can elevate guests’ workout experience with state-of-the-art facilities, personalized training, and a vibrant community of health enthusiasts.

Conveniently located just an hour’s drive from Borg El Arab Airport, the hotel offers easy access for travelers, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free journey during their stay at the Rixos Premium Alamein.

It doesn’t end there as the vibrant pulse of live entertainment promises electrifying performances and soulful music to keep the guests entertained. And for the young guests, the wonder of Rixy Kids Club awaits—a world designed for joyful play and learning in a safe environment filled with exciting games and creative activities.

Mr. Erkan Yildirim, the Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, stated, “Rixos Premium Alamein is not just a hotel; it’s a destination where luxury meets the Mediterranean charm. We are committed to offering an unparalleled experience for our guests, redefining hospitality, and providing guests with lasting memories that will last a lifetime.”

