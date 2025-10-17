DOHA: Qatar’s residential rental sector is showing clear signs of recovery, with leasing activity accelerating across major neighbourhoods and average rents edging higher in select areas, according to the ‘Qatar Residential Rental Market Q3 2025 Report’ released by Qatar-based rental payment solutions firm, Tatami.

The report indicates that both apartment and villa markets have gained momentum over the past year, supported by infrastructure improvements, population growth, and shifting lifestyle preferences.

“The rebound reflects renewed tenant confidence following the post-FIFA adjustment period,” Aimen Bedawi, Co-founder & CEO of Tatami, told The Peninsula. “Improved affordability, stabilising rental values, and new supply in emerging districts such as Lusail and Msheireb have encouraged stronger leasing activity. At the same time, shifting tenant preferences toward smaller, better-managed apartments and family-oriented suburban communities are signaling a healthy normalisation of Qatar’s rental market.”

Apartment leasing strengthened across most districts, with The Pearl remaining the top destination for renters, followed by Al Sadd, Msheireb, and Fereej Bin Mahmoud. However, Lusail emerged as the standout performer, with Fox Hills recording an 81 percent surge in leasing volume.

Average apartment rents in Lusail and Msheireb increased by 9.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, reflecting renewed confidence in premium urban living supported by mixed-use developments and modern amenities.

The data also highlights growing demand for villas outside Doha municipality, particularly in Umm Slal and Al Rayyan. Among the tracked neighborhoods, Muraikh led with an 84 percent increase in rental transactions, followed by Al Thumama (+42 percent), Al Gharrafa (+33 percent), and Al Wukair (+30 percent).

Average rents rose most notably in Umm Slal Mohammed (+6.3 percent), Ain Khaled (+5.3 percent), and Al Meshaf (+4.9 percent).

Bedawi stressed, “Infrastructure has been a catalyst for the suburban villa market. Areas like Umm Slal, Al Rayyan, and Al Meshaf have benefited from better road networks, access to schools, and connectivity to Doha’s employment corridors. This has made suburban living not just more practical, but also more desirable, driving consistent growth in both rental volumes and average prices over the past year.”

Lease renewals have also risen markedly, underscoring greater stability in the market. Apartment renewals increased from 5 percent to 8.2 percent of total transactions year-over-year, while villa renewals rose from 9.1 percent to 15.3 percent.

According to the industry expert, this upward trend in renewals reflects both stronger tenant satisfaction and the influence of digital innovation.

“Technology is redefining how landlords and tenants interact,” Bedawi said. “Digital platforms have become crucial touch-points that enable transparency, convenience, and trust across the leasing journey. Beyond payments, integrated property-management systems deliver real-time visibility into asset performance and tenant engagement, empowering landlords to make informed, data-driven decisions. Conversely, when tenants feel in control and valued through these seamless digital interactions, renewal rates rise, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing across Qatar’s rental landscape.”

With new supply concentrated in key urban and suburban districts, the report projects a more stable and sustainable rental environment going forward.

The combination of infrastructure-led suburban growth, digital transformation, and renewed confidence in Qatar’s post-World Cup economy positions the residential market for continued resilience and balance.

Bedawi further added, “The residential market continues to show healthy momentum, reflecting the broader confidence in Qatar’s economy. We’re now in a phase of consistent, sustainable demand, not speculative surges.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

