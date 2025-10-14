Doha, Qatar: Property buyers in Qatar will be able to obtain both a title deed and real estate residency within just a few days by purchasing property worth at least $200,000 (approximately QR700,000).

His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority said this in an interview with Arabic daily Al-Sharq.

Eng. Al Obaidli spoke with Al-Sharq Editor-in-Chief Jaber Al-Harmi, stating that this initiative will be officially launched during the Third Real Estate Forum in collaboration with the Ministries of Interior, Justice, and Labour, along with the Investment Promotion Agency.

The official further said that all the concerned entities are working together as one team to streamline the process, ensuring that buyers can complete the necessary steps easily and efficiently.

Eng. Al Obaidli also confirmed that all projects licensed by the Authority in 2025 are free of issues, with buyers receiving both title deeds and real estate residency as part of the new process.

The real estate market witnessed a strong growth in this year with QR 8.9bn in transactions recorded in the second quarter showing a surge of 29.8% year-on-year, with residential deals alone rising by 114%.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

