UAE-based Reportage Properties has announced a special promotion for its new 305-unit residential project, Verdana, coming up at Dubai Investments Park, featuring 2,772 to 3,394 sq ft townhouses with 4 bedrooms along with a maid room.

The other choice is of a 10% discount when making a 20% down payment, and 1% monthly installments, or a 5% discount when putting a 10% down payment, with only 1% of the unit value paid on monthly installments, said the developer in its statement.

Spread over a 500,000 sq ft area, Verdana boasts several key facilities such as swimming pools, a gym, private parking for each unit, and spacious green landscape.

The specifications of the units also include private balconies according to the unit's plan, built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, a wash room, a high ceiling living room, a private parking and entrance, kitchen cabinets, and shaded seating areas. Every bedroom is also provided with a private bathroom, stated the developer.

Announcing the special offer, CEO Islam Ahmed Suleiman said: "We had launched Verdana only after seeing the overwhelming response we got for Rukan Lofts project, which was launched about two years ago in Dubailand."

"Such responses encourage Reportage Properties to launch more new projects that meet the requirements of various segments of buyers, and provide various options for those wishing to buy real estate in Dubai," he noted.

"Even in the case of Verdana, we witnessed high demand from various segments of customers wishing to purchase units in the 305-unit property as soon as it was put up for sale recently," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).