UAE real estate developer Reportage has announced the launch of its new project, Royal Park, within the Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, thus enhancing the company’s portfolio in one of the most sustainable urban communities in the world.

Spanning a land area of 27,080 sq m, the Royal Park project consists of 6 residential groups with a mix of 45 units of 4-bedroom townhouse units, 42 units of 3-bedroom penthouses, 65 of 4 bedroom apartments ,170 two-bedroom apartments, and 522 one-bedroom apartments.

With the launch of Royal Park, Reportage Properties said its portfolio in Masdar City will have six projects providing about 2,750 residential units.

The key developer has a portfolio which includes 28 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey and Morocco.

Giving an update on its other Masdar City projects, Reportage Properties said it had recently handed over the Oasis 2 project featuring about 304 residential units, while last year, it delivered the 612-unit Oasis Residence 1 and about 4 years ago, it handed over the Leonardo Residence featuring 177 apartments.

The company said currently it is developing two projects in Masdar City - The Gate, which includes 463 apartments, and The Plaza, which provides about 348 residential units.

The "Royal Park" has several key features including private parking for each unit, a large swimming pool, a kids pool, a gym, children's play areas, shaded seating areas, a chess playing area, green spaces, and barbecue areas.

The units also have balconies and fully covered bathrooms, double glazed windows, central air conditioning, high-speed internet, wardrobes, kitchen cabinets, to mention the few, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).