UAE - Reportage Properties, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has commenced construction work on its new project Verdana, consisting of 305 townhouses and located near the Green Community, Dubai.

The townhouses consists of 4 rooms, a maid room, and a sky roof, with areas ranging from 2,772 to 3,394 sq ft. The units are all equipped with a private elevator, an additional advantage to be provided for the first time in the UAE.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, said that the start of construction works on the Verdana project reflects Reportage's commitment to continue implementing and handing over their projects to the specified schedule, which enhances investors' confidence in the company's projects and in the real estate market in the UAE.

He pointed to the great demand for the "Verdana" project since it was put up for sale about 3 months ago, as the project provides various advantages and high-quality services. He noted that the real estate market in the UAE shows remarkable activity, especially on quality projects that meet the requirements of buyers and investors in the UAE.

Suleiman explained that the high demand for residential units in the "Verdana" project contributed to boosting the company's sales in recent months.

Reportage Properties sales topped AED1.2 billion ($326 million) during the first half of this year, compared to Dhs704 million during the first half of 2021, a growth of 70%.

The Verdana project extends over an area of 500,000 square feet, and includes many facilities and services such as swimming pools, a gym, private parking for each unit, and spacious green landscape.

The units also have unique specifications, and include private balconies, built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, a laundry room, a maid's room, a double-height living room, a private parking and entrance, kitchen cabinets, and shaded seating areas. All bedrooms are equipped with a private bathroom.

The Reportage Properties portfolio in the UAE includes 14 projects, providing more than 6,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The company is developing 8 projects in Abu Dhabi, in the areas such as Al Raha Beach, Masdar City, Yas Island, and Al Maryah Island, in addition to a project that has been completed and delivered in Masdar City, while they are developing 5 projects in Dubai.

In Egypt, "Reportage Properties" launched the "Montenapoleone" project last year , which will be built on an area of 465,000 sq m, and will include 5,500 housing units.

