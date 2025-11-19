Saudi Arabia - In a move described as the most significant since its inception, Rasf Real Estate has unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy set to be showcased at Cityscape Riyadh 2025, which kicks off this week.

The announcement signals the beginning of a transformative phase aimed at diversifying the company’s development portfolio and strengthening its footprint across the fast-growing capital.

Accelerated Growth Across Key Residential Segments

Rasf Real Estate currently develops a range of modern residential communities built around the walkable city concept—integrating connected green spaces, low-speed streets, essential nearby services, and community-driven recreational amenities.

Flagship projects include:

•Harbor Bone, Al-Ruwabi, Al-Khobar (starting at SR799,000)

•Le Anglo, Al-Khobar (starting at SR820,000)

•The Yard 21, Al-Narjis – Masharif Hills, Riyadh (122 residential units)

•Infinity 14, Al-Narjis, Riyadh (starting at SR1,795,000)

•Araqa series projects, priced between SR1.07M and SR5.88M across Riyadh

A New Era of Sustainable Urban Living

Abdullah Al-Sayyari, Marketing Director at Rasf Real Estate, emphasized that the company is introducing a new model of sustainable, contemporary living that goes beyond traditional residential offerings.

•Rasf is investing in advanced construction partnerships adopting 3D concrete printing and smart insulation technologies

•This approach accelerates construction timelines by up to 22%, reduces material waste, and maintains high-quality standards

Record Expansion in Development Portfolio

According to Al-Sayyari:

•Rasf’s development portfolio recorded its highest annual growth rate since founding, expanding by 34% within one year

•Growth driven by rising demand for high-quality residential products, particularly in northern and eastern Riyadh

Upcoming plans include:

•Launching three luxury villa projects in Hattin, Al-Aredh, and Al-Yarmouk

•Developing mid-rise residential complexes targeting family households

•Establishing an in-house architectural design center

•Rolling out a digital service platform for reservations and after-sales support

Riyadh’s Real Estate Market Shows Robust Momentum

•Residential land prices in northern Riyadh climbed 11.5% over the past year

•Transaction volumes along major corridors—such as Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Road and King Salman Road—rose between 12% and 18%

•Eastern districts also recorded heightened activity amid limited ready-to-move inventory

Cityscape Riyadh as a Launchpad for Future Innovations

During Cityscape Riyadh 2025, Rasf plans to unveil five major development initiatives:

1.Integrating sustainability standards into urban design

2.Equipping 80% of residential units with solar solutions

3.Implementing a smart waste management system

4.Launching an immersive virtual reality platform for unit previews

5.Introducing a community initiative to enhance public spaces in key neighborhoods

Poised to Shape Riyadh’s Residential Future

Rasf Real Estate affirms that this upcoming phase will be its most influential yet, transitioning from a medium-scale developer to a prominent force shaping Riyadh’s residential development.

Investors and visitors at Cityscape Riyadh 2025 anticipate further announcements, cementing Rasf’s position among leading Saudi real estate developers.

