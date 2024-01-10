Leading UAE developer RAK Properties has announced the launch of its premium project - Quattro Del Mar - nestled in a prime location of Hayat Island, Mina Al Arab, the exclusive coastal residential project set to redefine the standards of island living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Quattro Del Mar comprises four towers and promises an integrated lifestyle hub with entertainment and world-class facilities, set in a serene and captivating environment.

Interconnected by skywalks, these towers offer majestic views, while an integrated podium ensures easy access to signature amenities.

These include Zen garden, a Spa Club, a state-of-the-art gymnasium for fitness enthusiasts, a nature-surrounded yoga studio, indoor and outdoor cinema, sky pools, gourmet experiences ranging from casual bites to fine dining, retail shops, a miniature golf course, promenades, a safe and creative space for kids to play, courts for recreational play, fitness trails and pet parks.

Designed using Al and dynamic software, the project delivers exclusive views of the lagoon, and resorts. The bridges, a pivotal design feature, not only enhance the architectural flow but also house residences, elevating the cascades' allure with breathtaking panoramic vistas, it stated.

According to RAK Properties, the residential project embodies a minimalist and timeless aesthetic design, featuring unique floor-to-ceiling windows that reflect the serene waters of the Arabian Gulf, offering residents an intimate connection with the tranquil coastal surroundings.

Would-be investors and residents alike have a variety of options with Quattro Del Mar, from studios to one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as luxurious sky duplexes and garden townhouses, it stated.

Unveiling the project, CEO Sameh Muhtadi said Quattro Del Mar was a masterpiece development that will revolutionise Ras Al Khaimah's urban landscape by integrating urban architecture seamlessly, fostering connectivity and the community spirit.

"The Ras Al Khaimah property market is witnessing unprecedented demand, with a spike in activity expected in 2024. As the leading developer in the emirate, the launch of Quattro Del Mar confirms our commitment to meet the growing demand for investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah," stated Muhtadi.

"We believe the project will become a benchmark for opulent island living in Mina Al Arab and beyond, representing a unique opportunity for local and global investors to secure their dream home surrounded by stunning natural beauty," he noted.

Quattro Del Mar forms part of RAK Properties’ broader master plan for Hayat Island, reinforcing Mina Al Arab's position as a community-centric lifestyle destination in line with RAK Vision 2030, he added.

