DOHA: Qatar’s real estate sector is driven by infrastructure development, increased foreign investment, and a thriving tourism sector in 2025.

Some of the known key factors include the World Cup legacy, government-backed projects, evolving visa policies, and a growing demand for luxury properties, positioning Qatar as a prime destination for international investors.

“Qatar’s diversification is driven by visionary leadership, strategic investments in infrastructure, sports, tourism, and tech, and a strong push for regulatory reforms that invite global participation, Serban Spirea (pictured), CEO of FG Realty told The Peninsula.

He said, “Its appeal lies in the balance between tradition and innovation, backed by long-term national planning like Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The industry expert said that real estate forms the physical foundation of all economic activity, serving as the core of various industries.

He said, “Whether it’s tourism, business, or the expat lifestyle, everything begins with the right location and infrastructure.”

Spirea further accentuated that “A vibrant property market not only attracts investors but also drives job creation and plays a significant role in positioning a country or region on the global stage. Through real estate, economies can grow, and opportunities for development and expansion arise.”

Spirea stressed that agents are the “frontline ambassadors” of Qatar’s real estate work. "We don’t just sell properties—we sell vision, lifestyle, and trust. Our insights, networks, and execution power help international investors feel confident about placing capital in Qatar," he said.

The official noted that some of the key systematic approaches Qatar needs to implement to draw investors are transparency in regulations, tech integration in property transactions, international marketing platforms, incentives for foreign investors, and continued ease of doing business. These elements build trust and open the gates for long-term foreign capital.

According to the market expert, Qatar is spearheading its realty growth by leading in branded residences, luxury waterfront developments, and integrated smart cities like Lusail.

“With the current pace, and if momentum is maintained, Qatar can position itself as a global luxury real estate hub within the next 5–7 years,” Spirea said.

Qatar’s top real estate professionals should be showcased as official ambassadors for investment opportunities through a national marketing campaign, he said adding “They should be equipped with state-of-the-art marketing tools, including AI-driven market insights, exclusive property previews, and immersive virtual reality property tours, to help them market Qatar’s real estate sector more effectively on a global stage.”

To further elevate Qatar’s real estate market, he signalled that an elite ‘Qatar Real Estate Ambassador Program’ should be created to recognise top-performing agents as trusted advisors for international investors.

Partnerships with universities and business schools can help develop real estate management programs, ensuring a continuous flow of educated and skilled professionals into the market.

To further align agents’ success with the country’s real estate growth, equity participation programs should be introduced, enabling top agents to invest in the projects they sell. Spirea added, “This will foster a deeper connection between the agents’ success and Qatar’s ongoing real estate development.

The Peninsula Newspaper