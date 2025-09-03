Qatar saw a robust 114% year-on-year increase in residential transactions in the second quarter (Q2), indicating growing confidence among investors on resilient performance across the country’s real estate sector, according to Knight Frank, a global property consultancy.

In its latest Qatar real estate market review, Knight Frank said both transaction volumes and values in the residential sector registering strong year-on-year growth.

There were 1,844 residential sales in Q2-2025, totalling QR9.23bn, representing an 114% increase compared with the same period last year.

"Momentum in Qatar’s residential market is building again following a period of subdued activity after the FIFA 2022 World Cup," said Faisal Durrani, Partner – Head of Research, Middle East and North Africa, Knight Frank

