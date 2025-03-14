Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice in February 2025 amounted to QR1,292,500,196.

Data from the real estate analytical bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice revealed that 365 real estate transactions were recorded during the month.

The municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Dhaayen topped the list for the most active transactions in terms of financial value, according to the real estate market index, followed by Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al

Shamal.

The real estate market index for February 2025 showed that the financial value of transactions in Doha municipality amounted to QR478,470,312. In Al Rayyan, the financial values of transactions was QR 316,994,510 , while in Al Dhaayen, it was QR232,149,925. Transactions in Al Wakrah amounted to QR101,259,540, and Umm Slal recorded QR79,988,096. Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded QR52,057,857, while transactions in Al Shamal totaled QR31,099,956.

In terms of the traded space index, indicators revealed that Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Dhaayen municipalities recorded the most active municipalities, in terms of traded real estate spaces during February 2025: Al Rayyan (29%), followed by Doha (26%), and Al Dhaayen (18%). Al Wakrah recorded 10%, and Umm Salal recorded 7%, while the municipalities of Al Shamal and Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded 5% of the total traded spaces.

Concerning the index of the number of real estate transactions (sold properties), trading indices revealed that the most active municipalities during February were Doha with 32%, followed by Al Rayyan with 23%, then Al Dhaayen with 13%, and Al Wakrah with 11%.

Umm Salal recorded traded transactions of 10%, Al Khor and Al Dhakira with 6%, and Al Shamal with 5% of the total real estate transactions.

An average per square foot prices for February ranged between (394-767) in Doha, (259-493) in Al Wakrah, (319-448) in Al Rayyan, (284-496) in Umm Salal, (327-514) in Al Dhaayen, and (321 -323) in Al Khor and Al Dhakira.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper