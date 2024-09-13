

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Sept. 1-5 reached QAR 234,288,033, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QAR 24,713,707.



The weekly bulletin issued by the administration stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings and residential units.



The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Dhaayen, Doha, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Al Wakra and Al Shamal and in the areas of Pearl Island and Lusail 69.



The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Aug. 25-29 was over QAR 269 million

