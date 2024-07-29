Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 14 to 18, reached QR236,365,454, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin during the same period reached QR 20,030,865.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential commercial building, shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Umm Salal, and the areas of Lusail 69 and Rawdat Egdaim.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 7 to July 11 exceeded QR318m.

