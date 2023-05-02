Investors looking for a Golden Visa can now get the 10-year UAE residency permit by investing Dh2 million or above in Dubai’s fast-growing property market, through the online property technology platform Stake.

This is the first time in Dubai that investors can obtain a Golden Visa through a digital investment platform.

The company is offering a Golden Visa to investors in properties through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) that are registered with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

There is no restriction as to where investors must reside to qualify for the Golden Visa, provided the minimum investment threshold of Dh2 million is met.

“As the first digital investment platform to offer this service, we’re opening doors for global investors to capitalise on Dubai’s unmatched real estate potential. This truly is a golden opportunity because everyone wants a piece of Dubai, and we’ve made it extremely easy to get started,” said Rami Tabbara, co-founder and co-CEO of Stake.

While property investment typically requires large amounts of upfront capital and comes with a high level of risk in the case of off-plan projects, investors globally can get started on the platform from only Dh500.

Moreover, property investors and end-users can also obtain Golden Visa by investing Dh2 million in a property. Local property developers are also facilitating golden visas for property buyers.

The Golden Visa has been a major attraction for foreign investors seeking long-term residency in the UAE, especially from countries in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), the Indian Subcontinent, Europe and Russia, among others.

In addition to property investors, the Golden Visa is granted to scientists, highly skilled professionals, and talented students, among others.

Rather than allocating a Dh2 million investment to a single property, the online property technology platform allows investors to spread their capital across multiple properties located in prime areas in Dubai, to achieve a diversified real estate portfolio.

The DIFC-based company also eliminates the need to purchase off-plan property, and instead offers investors to buy a piece of ready-to-occupy properties. This approach not only generates rental income faster but also ensures a more stable and dependable revenue stream compared to off-plan investments.

