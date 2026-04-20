UAE-based Prestige One Developments has officially begun the handover of Vista, its landmark residential development in Dubai Sports City, in a move that boosts its ongoing delivery and expansion across the emirate with 2,500 units under construction and major new project awards.

With over 20 active developments across Dubai, Prestige One continues to demonstrate strong delivery momentum, reinforcing its position as a dynamic player in the emirate’s real estate landscape.

As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, Prestige One Developments has awarded contracts worth more than AED500 million ($136 million) this month to new contractors across multiple projects.

These include the first Hilton waterfront-branded residences, Hilton Residences Dubai Maritime City, along with The One by Prestige One- the company’s future headquarters, and The Boulevard by Prestige One, ensuring steady progress across its growing portfolio.

The grand handover ceremony was attended by senior government officials from Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Dubai Development Authority (DDA) as well as contractors, the Prestige One team, and the company’s exclusive channel partners, alongside key industry stakeholders.

Prestige One Developments has also recently completed the handover of The Residence in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) two weeks prior. The G+5 low-rise development reflects the company’s focus on community-oriented living, with thoughtfully designed shared spaces and everyday convenience at its core.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Ajmal Saifi said: "Vista began with a clear vision—to create something with real presence, strong design, and full panoramic golf course views. Seeing it completed today, and the value it has created for our buyers, makes this a meaningful milestone for us."

Vista, with over 350,000 sqft of BUA, offers expansive views across Dubai Sports City along with a range of lifestyle-focused amenities designed to enhance modern urban living.

"We continue to move forward across all our projects, with nearly 2,500 units currently under construction and all sites active—maintaining our focus on quality, consistency, and delivering what we promise," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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