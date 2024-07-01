Palace Group, a leading luxury contractor and developer in the UAE, has unveiled its new address in Downtown Dubai, thus setting a new standard for premier living.

Perfectly positioned on Dubai Gardens Main Road and neighbouring Eden House, the key development introduces a lifestyle of elegance with 70 residential apartments that radiate style and reflect the vibrant pulse of Downtown Dubai.

"The landmark residence boasts state-of-the-art amenities, including a cutting-edge fitness facility, a luxurious spa, a modern business centre, and an engaging kids' club for the little ones," said a company spokesman.

"These features support a resplendent urban lifestyle, offering a comprehensive array of services to meet the diverse needs of its residents, making it the ultimate sanctuary for executives and families alike," he stated.

"Envisioned by the award-winning architects behind the Nobu Residences, John McAslan & Partners, each apartment is a testament to luxury, featuring stunning interiors, top-of-the-line fixtures, and the finest quality fittings, embodying the meticulous attention to detail that defines the Palace Group brand," he explained.

"With private balconies offering breathtaking views of the iconic Dubai skyline, residents are assured a unique and personalised living experience that enhances their overall lifestyle," he added.

Nestled in the beating heart of Downtown Dubai, the project caters to dynamic executives, offering convenience by drastically reducing commute times to major business hubs.

Residents will appreciate the proximity to world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment options, making it easy to balance work and leisure," said the spokesman.

Just a leisurely 10-minute walk from DIFC provides the perfect blend of comfort, style, and efficiency, he added.

