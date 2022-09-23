Dubai's property market logged 2,401 deals worth AED6.7 billion ($1.8 billion) in one week, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The transactions for the week ending 23 September included 1,659 apartments and villas that were sold for AED3.51 billion and 243 plots valued at AED1.29 billion

The biggest deal of the week was for a land in Burj Khalifa worth AED100 million. Mortgaged properties during the period reached AED1.66 billion.

Among the popular locations, Al Hebiah Fifth topped the table with 102 sales transactions worth AED246.53 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 37 deals worth AED162.11 million and Al Yufrah 2 with 20 sales transactions worth AED24 million.

