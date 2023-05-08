Egypt - O West, one of the towns of Orascom Development in West Cairo has announced the start of its first deliveries of residential units in Whyt and Tulwa phases this month. Plans for 2023 are on track for the town to deliver more than 350 villas in the Whyt, which vary between standalone villas, twin houses, and townhouses, with areas spanning between 195 square meters to 610 sqm. As for Tulwa, about 1,650 fully finished apartments will be delivered this year, ranging from 100 square meters to 455 sqm.

Samih Sawiris, the founder of Orascom Development, stated: “O West is the first Orascom Development town in Cairo, characterized by integration between all project elements and supported by global expertise spanning more than 33 years.”

Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development Holding, stated: “At Orascom Development, we deliver more than just results; we’re building a bridge of trust with our customers by creating vibrant integrated towns. We continually strive to raise the bar by adhering to high standards while following through on our commitments to deliver projects on schedule as a global developer of integrated towns in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “

Tamer Dewidar, CEO of O West, Makadi Heights and Byoum, commented: “We are delighted by the level of progress and success that O West has achieved to date, reaching more than EGP 17bn in real estate sales since project launch till end of 2022.”

He highlighted the town’s commitment to accelerating construction for timely delivery of units, affirming today’s delivery as evidence with 1,000 units on track to be delivered this year alone. Dewidar added, “Our customers’ confidence in O West is evident from the higher-than-expected demand for residential units, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality homes ahead of schedule.”

O West has recorded EGP 5.7bn in sales in 2022, a 44.3% increase from 2021, and a total of EGP 17.34bn real estate sales achieved since project launch until the end of 2022.

