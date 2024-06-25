Ora Developers Egypt recently unveiled Club Side Towers and Club Residence phase 2, the newest phase in ZED East, New Cairo.

These developments are expected to be delivered within four years.

Situated within the same cluster, Club Side Towers and Club Residence phase 2 represent a significant addition to the area.

Club Side Towers, the first residential tower in East Cairo, stands as a new landmark. Haitham Abdelazim, CEO of Ora Developers Egypt, expressed enthusiasm about the project: “Ora Developers Egypt aims to elevate the real estate scene by offering a wide range of luxury mixed-use projects and expanding to the outskirts of Cairo. We are thrilled to launch Club Residence phase 2 and introduce Club Side Towers as the first residential tower in East Cairo.”

In addition to Club Side Towers and Club Residence, ZED East includes several other residential components: Sage, Mint, Lime, Parsley, and ZED Sports Club East. The latter offers state-of-the-art facilities, internationally certified coaches, various academies, sports classes, and a full commercial experience.

