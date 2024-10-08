Muscat – The Urban October Planning Conference and Home and Construction Expo commenced on Monday where agreements exceeding RO200mn in value were signed.

Held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad al Said, Chairman of Central Bank of Oman, the annual event will run till Wednesday. At the opening ceremony, several agreements were signed for projects related to Sultan Haitham City.

Six partnership and cooperation agreements were signed for the first phase of Sultan Haitham City with total investments exceeding RO70mn.

Additionally, an agreement was reached for the establishment of networks for essential services, including electricity, water, sewage and telecommunications, valued at over RO82.7mn. Towell Infrastructure Company will implement this project over the next 24 months, supported by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Another significant agreement involves construction of main roads, tunnels and culverts, awarded to Sarooj Construction Company for RO63.2mn, scheduled for completion in 30 months.

A project worth over RO6mn will develop three transformer stations. Managed by Al Faniah Oman Company, a 15-month timeframe has been set for this project. Also noteworthy is an agreement for establishing integrated service stations as part of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs’ Al Birr and Al Ihsan projects valued at over RO6mn.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed for land allocation exceeding 8,000sqm for the Security and Safety Services Foundation in Residential District No 17, and a cooperation agreement aims to develop the technological framework for smart cities within Sultan Haitham City.

On the second day of the conference, eight investment opportunities for integrated residential schemes and neighbourhoods will be announced. These projects in Al Hamra, Bahla, Bidiyah, Jalan Bani Bu Ali and Liwa will spread over more than 1.3mn sqm. Three additional opportunities will be available for integrated residential neighbourhoods in Izki, Samail and Buraimi, covering over 379,000sqm. These developments are expected to provide housing for more than 9,000 families.

The Investment Forum for Governorate Development Projects on the sidelines of conference will be held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar. It will showcase investment opportunities in winning projects of the Governorate Development Competition, with total investment value exceeding RO82mn. Projects include the Rathath Boulevard in Salalah, valued at RO40mn.

The conference will also highlight successful urban renewal projects in Buraimi, Dhofar and South Batinah, and community initiatives in Dakhliyah. Additionally, agreements worth RO8.5mn will be signed for purchase of over 200 residential units in integrated housing projects for families in need.

