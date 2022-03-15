Leading players in the construction and real estate sectors are showcasing their innovative products, advanced services and emerging solutions at the Oman Design and Build Week (ODBW) and Oman Real Estate Exhibition 2022 being held in capital Muscat.

The three-day event is being organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning Oman with the support of Oman Real Estate Association and Muscat Municipality.

It was inaugurated yesterday (March 14) by Minister of Finance Sultan Bin Salim Al Habsi at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center.

Positioned as a forum offering opportunities for face-to-face business networking, the chance to engage in meaningful exchanges of information, and enhancing the prospects of connecting with industry peers to form long-term partnerships in the future, visitors to Orex will also gain access to real estate developers, investors, cities and regional authorities, and service providers, said the organisers.

The conference will provide a platform for the region’s key real estate developers, property consultants, brokers, agents, financial, legal, and other service providers to learn from industry experts and inculcate strategies to accelerate business and attain optimum levels of efficiency, productivity, and performance in diverse projects areas while upholding industry best practices.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Khalfan Bin Said Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning and a number of key figures from different ministries, top-level delegates, and industry leaders.

Following the inauguration was the soft launch of Tatwir and the launch of the Hai Al Naseem project, said the organisers.

The other key highlights of the event are Orex as well as the conference, both of which are co-located with ODBW. The Techno is the Platinum Sponsor of the event along with Wujha acting as the Orex Lead Sponsor, Sakan as the Orex Registration Sponsor, and Al Mouj as the Strategic Sponsor.

Commenting on the event, Ashley Roberts, the General Manager of Connect, said: "ODBW aims to boost the building, construction, and real estate industry in Oman by injecting international experiences into the local market, sharing of knowledge, and by encouraging innovative solutions."

"It is also geared at helping those in the sector to form meaningful alliances, showcase their brand strengths, and expand their presence. At the same time, owing to the diversity of exhibitors, ODBW is also proving to be an excellent platform to address the various interests of the public," stated Roberts.

With over 250 exhibiting companies, the event will showcase a number of products from international manufacturers across seven countries with dedicated pavilions for Germany, India, Iran, Kuwait, Turkey, and UK.

Through a number of panel discussions on progressive topics, the event aims to bring industry leaders together to better address the opportunities, challenges, and resultant market needs.

By identifying areas of growth in the real estate sector of Oman and the Mena region, the conference will be an interactive and engaging platform to gain insights into the industry.

"We encourage everyone to visit the exhibition to familiarize themselves with new trends in the sector, witness cutting-edge innovation and benefit from insightful panel discussions," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).