Oman's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has announced that it has completed the first two phases of its Salalah masterplan, a comprehensive development initiative designed to harness the economic, environmental, and social potential of the Dhofar region.

Following the completion of these phases, which involve data collection and analysis, the ministry said it was currently working on the general structural plan and detailed regional plans.

Spanning over 427 million sq m between Salalah and the wilayat of Taqah, the plan aims to accommodate more than 480,000 residents, marking an important milestone in Dhofar’s urban evolution.

A key feature of the initiative is the ‘Future City’ of Salalah, spanning 7 sq km and designed to house 60,000 residents in approximately 12,000 housing units, said the ministry in a statement.

The city will incorporate modern urban design with sustainable practices, green spaces spanning 2.5 million sq m, recreational parks, cultural facilities, and a seafront, it stated.

Advanced technologies and climate-resilient infrastructure are central to its vision, ensuring long-term appeal and adaptability, it added.

