Muscat: Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has confirmed that the US$1.3bn Al Khuwair Muscat Downtown and Waterfront Development project is progressing as planned, and will soon transition into a detailed design phase, with implementation set to follow by year-end.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the project spread over 3.3mn sqm will have five key features – a marina, a waterfront with beaches and sports facilities, a canal walkway, a cultural quarter, and a ministry complex. It is a major component of Oman’s National Spatial Strategy and aligns with the goals of Oman Vision 2040, balancing modern infrastructure with conservation of the country’s natural heritage.

Located near the Al Khuwair desalination plant and adjacent to the Ministries District, the development aims to support Muscat’s expansion while addressing overcrowding. Though the Ministries District will remain intact, it will undergo gradual remodeling as part of the project.

The ministry stated that the project is designed to promote sustainable urban growth, enhance infrastructure services and create well-planned communities. It will also contribute to balanced development across Muscat governorate, ensuring equitable distribution of residential areas.

Additionally, the ministry confirmed that a study on relocating Ghala Industrial Zone has been completed and is ready for review by the Council of Ministers. Plans are also underway to improve Muscat’s infrastructure, with further details to be announced soon.

The project is set to play a key role in shaping the future of Muscat, reinforcing its position as a modern and well-planned city.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

