UAE - Ohana Development, a key luxury real estate developer in UAE, said it is set to launch a premium branded residence project in Abu Dhabi in partnership with a world-leading global luxury brand.

Scheduled for an official reveal in Q1 2025, this will be Ohana's second branded residence development following the success of its recent Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana, said the UAE developer in a statement.

This exclusive development is set to redefine luxury beachfront living in the UAE, it added.

Unveiling the branded project, CEO Engineer Husein Salem said: "We are thrilled to partner with one of the world’s most renowned luxury brands, bringing unparalleled beachfront living experiences to Abu Dhabi’s bustling real estate sector."

"This project will combine elegant design with incredible surroundings, offering an exclusive lifestyle for residents. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks," stated Salem.

The UAE developer boasts a portfolio of world-class waterfront properties including the Ohana Villas, featuring exquisitely crafted pieces from the Elie Saab Maison collection, Ohana Hills, a residential community with breathtaking views, Ohana by the Sea, that features luxury villas, as well as Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana.

These developments exemplify the company’s commitment to creating sophisticated, unique spaces that offer exceptional lifestyle experiences across the UAE and beyond, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).