Muscat: As part of the efforts to stimulate the real estate market and attract foreign investments, Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, issued a ministerial decision allowing the non-Omani investor to own real estate in the Sultanate of Oman.

The decision said that the non-Omani investor wishing to obtain a first-class residence card has the right to request a certificate from the Real Estate Registry Secretariat, proving that he purchased one or more housing units with a total value of no less than RO500,000 or a value of no less than 250, 000 if he wishes to obtain a second-class residence card, and the housing unit or housing units must be in places licensed to own for non-Omanis.

The decision added that a non-Omani investor who holds a first-class residency card has the right to own one property for residential, commercial, or industrial use outside the places licensed for non-Omanis to own, and this right is transferable to others, without prejudice to the law prohibiting non-Omanis from owning lands and real estate in some places in the Sultanate based on Royal Decree 29/2018 and the Executive Regulations issued pursuant to Ministerial Resolution 292/2020.

The places where ownership of non-Omanis is prohibited include the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta, Dhofar (except for the Wilayat of Salalah), the wilayats of Liwa, Shinas, Masirah, Jabal Al Akhdar, Jabal Shams, and any other mountains of strategic importance determined by the competent authorities, islands, locations near palaces, security and military authorities, and archaeological and old heritage lanes or streets.

The lands and real estate are allocated for agricultural use in all governorates, while this ban does not include lands and real estate located in integrated tourism complexes in all governorates of the Sultanate.

This decision comes as a continuation of previous decisions in this context, including the decision related to the controls of the sale of residential real estate units using the usufruct system in multi-story residential and commercial buildings, the ownership system in integrated tourist complexes, and the system of ownership of the two Gulf countries outside the prohibited places, all of which focus on increasing the actual contribution of the real estate sector in Economic diversification, creating a competitive business environment that attracts investors, and expanding real estate development projects.

To facilitate the procedures for transferring the ownership of land and real estate between individuals and companies, the Ministry decided to extend the deadline for collecting the fee, when individuals transfer the ownership of land and real estate registered in their names to the names of the companies fully owned by them, for an additional six months ending on 9/8/2022. In order to support individuals and companies in this aspect, taking into account the economic conditions.

