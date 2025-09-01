Leading global investors, developers, policymakers and thought leaders will be in capital Doha this October to take part in Cityscape Qatar 2025, a major real estate industry event in the region.

To be held from October 14 to 16 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, the event will be co-located with INDEX and Big 5, cementing the exhibition as the ultimate one-stop destination for real estate, construction, and design professionals, said organisers Informa Tharawat.

The combined event will span over 15,000 sq m and feature more than 70 exhibitors across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and logistics sectors.

Leading developers on display include Diamond Sponsor Qetaifan Projects, Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, Tameer and UDC.

Under the strategic theme ‘Shaping the Future of Real Estate’, this year’s edition positions Cityscape Qatar as the definitive platform for innovation, investment and transformation, reflecting the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030, said the organisers.

The three-day exhibition will attract a global audience of investors, developers, policymakers, and thought leaders eager to explore the market trends, investment opportunities and sustainable development initiatives shaping Qatar’s real estate landscape.

Attendees will experience immersive project showcases, expert-led discussions, and high-profile networking opportunities that highlight Qatar’s vision for smart, future-ready cities.

Under the spotlight will be the 3rd Qatar Real Estate Forum, running from October 14 to 16. Attendees will hear keynote addresses from pioneering international speakers and top government regulators as well as gain insights into investment and financing trends, and explore perspectives from global venture capitalists and leasing experts.

The Forum will also showcase GCC investment opportunities, strategic project updates, cutting-edge PropTech trends, and culminate with the prestigious Young Architects Awards 2025, creating an agenda that will inspire vision, innovation, and actionable insights.

"We are thrilled to join forces once again with the Qatar Real Estate Forum for this landmark event," said Alexander Heuff, the Group Director for Cityscape Qatar.

"This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to showcase Qatar's thriving real estate market and contribute to the nation's economic diversification goals under Qatar National Vision 2030," he stated.

This year, Cityscape Qatar is also proud to welcome Saudi Arabia as the official ‘Guest Country of Honour’, highlighting unique investment opportunities in the kingdom such as Platinum Sponsor New Murabba, showcasing the The Mukaab and providing visitors with a comprehensive view of emerging market trends and projects across the region, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

