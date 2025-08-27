Doha, Qatar: A new batch of licensed Qatari real estate brokers took the legal oath before the Real Estate Brokers Affairs Committee yesterday at the Ministry of Justice headquarters.

The new batch, comprising 24 brokers between individuals and real estate brokerage companies, took the legal oath after completing the licensing procedures in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (22) of 2017 regulating real estate brokerage activities and passing the mandatory training course for licensed real estate brokers.

Assistant Undersecretary for Real Estate Registration and Documentation Affairs at the Ministry of Justice and Chairperson of the Real Estate Brokers Affairs Committee Amer Saed Al Ghafri welcomed the new group of brokers and wished them success in assuming real estate brokerage activities.

Al Ghafri pointed out that this batch represents a new addition to the list of licensed brokers, who represent a qualitative addition to supporting and promoting the growth and development of the real estate sector, enhancing its investment attractiveness and safeguarding the rights of clients through accredited and licensed real estate brokers fully aware of the legal requirements for real estate transactions.

He reiterated the importance of dealing exclusively with licensed real estate brokers, given that they play a key role in preserving the rights of all parties and ensuring the smooth running of transactions.

The Ministry of Justice is intensifying its efforts to reorganize the real estate brokerage profession and work in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 22 of 2017 regulating real estate brokerage activities. This will serve the national economy, develop the mechanisms of work in the real estate market, and qualify those working in the brokerage profession, including office owners and Qatari brokers.

He called for the necessity of engaging with real estate brokers licensed by the Ministry to avoid legal violations arising from conducting unlicensed brokerage activities.

