Egypt - Nations of Sky has officially launched its operations in Egypt, bringing extensive expertise in construction and urban development to one of the region’s most dynamic real estate markets.

The company is embarking on an ambitious investment plan, integrating cutting-edge design and urban planning standards to align with evolving market demands and modern real estate trends.

Tamer Nabil, Deputy Chairperson, emphasized that the company’s entry into Egypt underscores the strength and attractiveness of the local real estate market for serious investors, positioning Nations of Sky as a key player in the sector.

Founded last year, the company operates on two fronts: as an indirect master developer collaborating with major real estate firms on large-scale strategic projects and as a direct developer of its own ventures. Backed by a team of highly skilled professionals, Nations of Sky is committed to executing a comprehensive vision for sustainable real estate growth.

A top priority for the company is accelerating project execution and ensuring timely handovers to clients. By adhering to contractual commitments and maintaining the highest quality standards, Nations of Sky aims to compete with industry leaders and secure a strong position among Egypt’s top developers.

Lamiaa El Sharkawy, General Manager of Nations of Sky, highlighted the company’s introduction of groundbreaking designs to the Egyptian market, setting new benchmarks in architectural innovation. She also emphasized the company’s strategic focus on capturing a significant share of the real estate sector by prioritizing exceptional design, quality, and prime locations.

In addition to its domestic ambitions, Nations of Sky is committed to supporting Egypt’s initiative to export real estate to international buyers, reinforcing the country’s position as a global real estate hub.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt