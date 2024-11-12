Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate, today announced the highly anticipated release of its latest luxury residences at Palm Jebel Ali: The Beach Collection – an exclusive collection of 10 bespoke beach villa styles.

Crafted by world-leading architects, this latest release brings to market a new level of elegance in the heart of Dubai's most coveted island destination.

Situated on prime beachfront locations along the fronds of Palm Jebel Ali, these five- and six- bedroom villas, ranging from 7,300 sq ft to 8,500 sq ft, offer unparalleled privacy and exclusivity. Residents will enjoy direct private beach access, seamlessly blending luxury living with breathtaking coastal beauty.

The Beach Collection showcases 10 distinct villa styles, including eight brand new designs, each offering a distinct expression of beachfront living.

Each villa boasts a unique and contemporary façade, meticulously designed to complement the coastal setting. Grand entryways with double height volumes lead to expansive living spaces, where floor-to-ceiling windows showcase captivating views of the Arabian Gulf.

The first residences are anticipated for completion by the end of 2027, stated the developer.

The launch follows news that construction on Palm Jebel Ali is well underway with recent contractor award announcements.

This included the commencement of the first phase of villas, infrastructure and public area construction, which was awarded to Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC).

The construction of public access roads was awarded to DBB Contracting, while road and lighting enhancements were awarded to Khansaheb Civil Engineering and marine works to Jan De Nul. These significant developments underscore Nakheel's commitment to delivering this renowned project on schedule.

Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "This latest release of Palm Jebel Ali villas marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver one of Dubai’s most renowned projects. The overwhelming response to our first phase, with all villas selling out within record time, is a testament to the appeal of this iconic destination."

"We are proud to launch The Beach Collection, which embodies our commitment to creating extraordinary destinations that offer an unparalleled lifestyle, setting new global benchmarks for luxury and design," he stated.

Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.7km feature 16 fronds and over 90km beachfront. It marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The landmark development is designed with several mixed-use pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Residents and visitors will enjoy an abundance of recreational spaces, catering to a diverse array of lifestyles and interests with a focus on smart city technologies and sustainability.

Lauding the design, Al Malik said the open plan layouts effortlessly combine the living, dining and show kitchen areas, creating grand and versatile spaces ideal for both intimate gatherings and large-scale entertaining.

"Gourmet kitchens feature sleek, contemporary top-of-the-line appliances, inspiring culinary creativity. Master suites offer a spacious layout that includes a private balcony for enjoying the serene surroundings, a generously sized walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bathroom, complete with luxurious fixtures and finishes," he noted.

"Residents of Palm Jebel Ali will have access to world class amenities, including state-of-the-art fitness centres, swimming pools and exclusive beach clubs, fostering a strong sense of community and belonging," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

