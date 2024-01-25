Dubai-based Nabni Developments (formerly Al Jaziri Properties), has announced its newest residential project, Avenue Residence 6, located within the Al Furjan community development.

The luxurious 12-storey apartment building marks the sixth addition under the group's Avenue Residence portfolio following the resounding success of Avenue Residence 1 through 5. It is likely to be completed by Q3 2025.

Centrally located in Al Furjan, Avenue Residence 6 features a limited collection of 96 boutique residences and a host of amenities.

With a range of bespoke units, including 30 one-, 56 two- (plus maid’s room), and 10 three-bedroom (plus maid’s room) apartments, Avenue Residence 6 provides artfully constructed residences with panoramic skyline views of Dubai’s vibrant landscape.

All the apartments are chiller-free featuring smart home automation, and complete with Italian design and finishing materials, as well as a stylish stone façade, said the developer.

Just a few steps away from Discovery Gardens metro station, Avenue Residence 6 is ideally situated in one of Dubai’s most popular residential districts that celebrate the true spirit of community, it added.

"We are proud to announce the latest addition to our residential portfolio in Dubai with Avenue Residence 6. Embodying luxury with every detail, we have worked hard to transform mere spaces into timeless pieces of art, elevating the standards of real estate craftsmanship," remarked its Chief Commercial Officer Khalid Al Jaziri.

"Meticulously crafted, Avenue Residence 6 merges architectural genius with the finest materials, creating masterpieces for residents to call home. Featuring a harmonious blend of soft pastel tones and natural wood textures, the finishings infuse elegance into simplicity and offer residents a serene, sophisticated retreat," explained Al Jaziri.

"Each apartment features cutting-edge built-in Siemens kitchen appliances, elegant porcelain tiles with a marble finish, stunning Tooy Chandeliers, and Italian-manufactured brands that evoke a sense of luxury and tranquility," he noted.

"The outdoor spaces are designed for leisure and recreation, complete with a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center by TechnogymTM, a dedicated outdoor kids play area, and a BBQ space," he adde

