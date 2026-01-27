Nabni Developments has confirmed the complete sell-out of its newest residential project, Nabni Avenue 7 in Dubai’s Al Furjan community. All the units were sold within weeks of launch of construction work, thus reflecting the strong demand for its homes in the area.

A 12-storey residential building, it features 166 apartments with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units as well as other amenities. With work already under way, the project is set for handover in August 2027, said the developer.

As the flagship property in the Avenue series, the development blends a clean, urban design with light ArtDeco influences and subtle Emirati architectural details. The building also offers the largest unit sizes in Al Furjan, ranging from 885.55 to 2,036.75 sq ft, it stated.

On the key achievement, Abdulrahman Alhelo Alsuwaidi, the Co-Founder and Chairman of Nabni Developments, said: "The complete sell-out of Nabni Avenue 7 within a short period following the start of construction confirms the trust buyers place in our developments and the strong appeal of the Al Furjan community."

"The Avenue series has successfully attracted abroad segment of end users and investors who value quality, thoughtful design, and long-term livability. This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering projects with the highest standards of precision and integrity," he stated.

Alsuwaidi said: "The speed of sales highlights the strength of the project’s economic fundamentals, including its location, pricing strategy, unit sizes, and overall development model. Our focus remains on delivering residential assets with sustainable investment value, supported by disciplined cost management, strategic site selection, and design that balances market appeal with long-term demand, ensuring the project’s competitiveness at and beyond handover.

