ABU DHABI: Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), today announced the official commencement of the Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project, a monumental development that will transform Al Maryah Island lifestyle offerings and experiences, while further bolstering Abu Dhabi’s standing as a premier global destination.

The groundbreaking was officiated by Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO, who was joined by Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments, as they jointly broke ground to mark the start of the project.

The project will deliver a suite of world-class features and amenities meticulously designed to elevate the guest experience and unlock new opportunities for lifestyle, entertainment and engagement.

At the heart of the project is a 30-metre-tall luminous sphere, enveloped in flowing water and set within the bay, surrounded by over a 1000 AI-powered jets of water soaring more than 75 meters skyward in dazzling choreography to music by acclaimed composer Ramin Djawadi. These features are designed by WET, the premier water design firm in the world.

The development also includes:

• A sea boardwalk extension providing the guests access to the water’s edge

• A shaded outdoor cooling system, enhancing comfort during hot seasons

• New F&B zones and event-ready public spaces elevating the guest experience

"The Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project is a strategic investment in the future of Al Maryah Island” said Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of UAE Investments, Mubadala. “This project will deliver iconic elements that elevate the quality of life and offer a diverse experience for visitors, while reinforcing the island’s position as a premier lifestyle destination.”

Once completed, the Al Maryah Waterfront will serve as a dynamic backdrop for public life, designed to attract global visitors, support the capital’s tourism ambitions, and provide premium opportunities for leisure, culture, and commercial activation.

This project is part of Mubadala’s broader commitment to enabling the emirate’s long-term vision of a sustainable, globally competitive, and future-ready urban landscape.