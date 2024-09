Egypt - Mountain View has acquired its first plot of land in Riyadh, in collaboration with Maya Real Estate Development and Investment Company and Al Saedan Real Estate Company, Asharq Business reported.

The company launched Mountain View Saudi Arabia, which marks the beginning of its regional expansion plan and its entry into the Saudi Arabian market.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).