Monolith Arabia, a Saudi, UK, and US–based real estate investment and development platform, has announced an SAR7 billion ($1.87 billion) investment pipeline focused on next-generation hospitality, wellness, and residential destinations across Riyadh, Madinah, and Asir.

The platform, headquartered between Riyadh, London, and Boca Raton (Florida), connects US and UK investors with Middle East growth markets and is expanding international participation through a cross-border capital structure.

Monolith Arabia also confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA), which establishes a framework for collaboration and ministerial support as the company advances institutional-grade assets aligned with Vision 2030, including tourism expansion, sustainable development, job creation, and foreign direct investment, the group said.

“Our partnership with MISA reflects a shared commitment to long-term development in the Kingdom,” said John Hohos, Partner at Monolith Arabia. “Announcing this SAR7 billion pipeline while global leaders gather at TourRise in Riyadh underscores the momentum behind Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a world-class destination for hospitality, wellness, and investment.”

The company’s portfolio includes internationally branded hospitality and residential projects with leading hotel partners already secured. Several upcoming developments will feature longevity-focused wellness resorts that combine medical-grade rejuvenation, performance optimization, and integrative health experiences. This positions Saudi Arabia to play a central role in the global wellness tourism sector, which is projected to exceed $2 trillion by 2030, it said.

Construction joint venture

Monolith Arabia has also signed an MoU with Al-Redwan Contracting Company in Jeddah to establish a joint venture that expands construction and development capabilities across key regions. Groundbreaking on the company’s first flagship regenerative wellness resort is planned for 2026. Each destination will integrate hospitality, integrative medicine, and environmental stewardship, with an emphasis on cultural authenticity and design excellence.

The company’s environmental commitments align with the Saudi Green Initiative, including large-scale desert greening, biodiversity restoration, and advanced water conservation systems. Core projects will incorporate nature-based solutions that provide measurable ESG outcomes while supporting community well-being and national sustainability priorities.

“Monolith Arabia is building destinations where science, design, and cultural depth converge,” said Michael Broussard, Founder and Partner at Monolith Arabia, shared from TourRise in Riyadh. “We are creating lasting value for Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and global partners through a shared vision of wellness, resilience, and regeneration.”

With its tri-continental presence in Riyadh, London, and South Florida, the company is strengthening partnerships across the GCC while expanding partners in the UK, US, and other global markets. This structure supports the flow of international investment, global brands, and advanced wellness innovation into the Kingdom, the company said.- TradeArabia News Service

